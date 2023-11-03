Juvenile arrested Friday in connection with Thursday shooting in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Officers with the Santa Maria Police Department (SMPD) arrested a 14-year-old male on Friday in connection to a shooting on Nov. 2, 2023, in the 1500 block of S. Broadway.

On Thursday, Nov. 2, SMPD officers responded to the scene of a reported shooting around 3:20 p.m. and arriving officers discovered a 15-year-old with a gunshot wound who was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center where he remains in serious condition detail SMPD.

According to SMPD, an investigation revealed the two juvenile males were involved in a verbal argument before the shooting in a parking lot and that the shooter had fled the scene before law enforcement arrival.

On Friday, the 14-year-old shooter was located and arrested without incident around 10:20 a.m. and a search warrant was issued for his place of residence detail SMPD.

According to SMPD, the 14-year-old was booked into Santa Maria Juvenile Hall on felony charges that include assault with a deadly weapon and weapons charges for a minor carrying a loaded firearm in public.

Anyone with relevant information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Swenson at 805-928-3781 ext. 1648.