Fire crews knock down apartment patio fire early Wednesday morning in Los Alamos

LOS ALAMOS, Calif. – Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the lower unit of a two-story apartment building in the 200 block of Gonzales Drive in Los Alamos Wednesday morning.

According to Santa Barbara County Fire Department, residents heard a fire and smoke detector and self-evacuated before first responders made it to the scene.

The fire was knocked down around 2:47 a.m. and was confined to an exterior patio detail Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation explain Santa Barbara County Fire Department.