Fire crews knock down apartment patio fire early Wednesday morning in Los Alamos

today at 10:12 am
Published 10:26 am

LOS ALAMOS, Calif. – Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the lower unit of a two-story apartment building in the 200 block of Gonzales Drive in Los Alamos Wednesday morning.

According to Santa Barbara County Fire Department, residents heard a fire and smoke detector and self-evacuated before first responders made it to the scene.

The fire was knocked down around 2:47 a.m. and was confined to an exterior patio detail Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation explain Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

