Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Central Coast Firefighters say dry conditions increase fire risk

KEYT
By
today at 6:34 pm
Published 7:24 pm

SANTA MARIA, CALIF.- Dry conditions have local fire crews on high alert. A 10-acre brush fire was contained along Highway 1 near Morro Bay this afternoon.

Over one hundred acres burned in San Luis Obispo this week after three fires broke out near school campuses.

Last night a vegetation fire damaged structures in Solvang.

Firefighters say anything hot can ignite dry brush.

Santa Barbara County fire says weather directly impacts fire behavior. And with less moisture in the air, fire activity increases.


 

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tony Almanza

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content