Central Coast Firefighters say dry conditions increase fire risk

SANTA MARIA, CALIF.- Dry conditions have local fire crews on high alert. A 10-acre brush fire was contained along Highway 1 near Morro Bay this afternoon.

Over one hundred acres burned in San Luis Obispo this week after three fires broke out near school campuses.

Last night a vegetation fire damaged structures in Solvang.

Firefighters say anything hot can ignite dry brush.

Santa Barbara County fire says weather directly impacts fire behavior. And with less moisture in the air, fire activity increases.



