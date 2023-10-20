Santa Maria man arrested in connection to shooting at a Halloween party on October 14

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Detectives and a SWAT Team from the Santa Maria Police Department (SMPD) arrested a 27-year-old Santa Maria man Friday morning for attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon in connection with a shooting in Santa Maria on Oct. 14 of this year.

On Oct. 14, 2023, officers with the SMPD responded to a call for shots fired at a Halloween party in the 1300 block of Yale Place around 12:49 a.m. and arrived to find one adult man with serious injuries relay SMPD.

Two other people at the shooting, an adult man and an adult woman, later sought medical treatment for their injuries from the incident detail SMPD.

According to SMPD, information discovered during the investigation into the shooting allowed SMPD to secure an arrest warrant for the 27-year-old who was brought into custody on Friday when SMPD detectives and SWAT team executed a search and arrest warrant operation around 4 a.m. in the 100 block of West Park Street.

The man was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of attempted murder as well as assault with a deadly weapon and he is currently being held on a $5 million bail.

Anyone with more information about this incident is asked to contact SMPD Detective Juan Rubio at 805-928-3781 ext. 1682.