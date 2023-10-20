Falcon 9 rocket launch scheduled from Vandenberg early Saturday morning, October 21

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. – SpaceX has selected Sat., Oct. 21 at 12:47 a.m. for a Falcon 9 launch carrying 21 Starlink satellites destined for low earth orbit from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

Three backup launch windows were also announced starting at 1:23 a.m. until 3 a.m. and an additional six backup windows are available on Saturday, Oct. 21 from 11:26 p.m. until 2:50 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 22.

The booster will return to earth following first-stage separation to land on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship awaiting in the Pacific Ocean.

A live broadcast of the launch will begin five minutes before liftoff which you can find here.

This will be the 16th mission for the reusable first-stage booster which also propelled the following missions: Crew-1, Crew-2, SXM-8, CRS-23, IXPE, Transporter-4, Transporter-5, Globalstar FM15, ISI EROS C-3, and six Starlink missions.