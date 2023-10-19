Firefighters contain vegetation fire southeast of Santa Maria on Thursday

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire that spread to nearby brush in the 6400 block of Palmer Road, southeast of Santa Maria on Thursday.

According to Santa Barbara County Fire Department, fire crews were able to contain the vegetation fire to under a quarter acre and forward progress was stopped at 11:49 a.m.

Vehicle Fire that spread to the brush: 6400 Blk. Palmer Rd, Santa Maria. Firefighters confined the fire under a quarter acre. Forward progress stopped at 11:49am. Crews will remain on scene for mop-up. CT11:21 pic.twitter.com/fS0jzFIqcf — Scott Safechuck (@SBCFireInfo) October 19, 2023

Fire teams will remain on the scene for mop up relay Santa Barbara County Fire Department.