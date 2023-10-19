Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Firefighters contain vegetation fire southeast of Santa Maria on Thursday

Santa Barbara County Fire Department
By
today at 12:42 pm
Published 12:46 pm

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire that spread to nearby brush in the 6400 block of Palmer Road, southeast of Santa Maria on Thursday.

According to Santa Barbara County Fire Department, fire crews were able to contain the vegetation fire to under a quarter acre and forward progress was stopped at 11:49 a.m.

Fire teams will remain on the scene for mop up relay Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
KEYT
safety
Santa Barbara
santa barbara county fire department
SANTA MARIA
vegetation fire

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content