Gregory Wolf of Santa Ynez Valley Union High selected as one of California’s Teachers of the Year

SACRAMENTO, Calif, – One local educator, Gregory Wolf of Santa Ynez Valley Union High School District, was one of five winners of the 2024 Teacher of the Year award announced by State Superintendent of Instruction Tony Thurmond on Friday.

“Congratulations to these five remarkable educators, who all display deep commitment and innovation in their work—all while supporting their students through a difficult time,” said Thurmond. “They make profound differences in their students’ lives and provide both inspiration and the practical tools that students need to succeed. They’re all prime examples of the exceptional work going on in California schools.”

Gregory Wolf

Wolf is a high school dual-enrollment in U.S. History, dual-enrollment in political science, and Advanced Placement psychology teacher at Santa Ynez Valley Union High School.

County education offices nominate California Teacher of the Year applicants through county-wide competitions.

Then, the California Department of Education selection committee reviews those applications, evaluates the teacher's rapport with students and their classroom environments, presentation skills, and teaching techniques as well interviews the selected educators.

After that selection process, the state's Superintendent of Instruction chooses five recipients of the California Teacher of the Year award and one National Teacher of the Year nominee.

This year's National Teacher of the Year nominee from California is Casey Cuny, a high school honors English and Senior Myth and Folklore teacher at William S. Hart High School and Valencia High School in Los Angeles County.

Want to become an educator and make an impact on the lives of students in your community? Check out this information page on how you can get started and maybe become a future California Teacher of the Year.