Two men arrested Monday in connection with skimming device discovered on Santa Maria ATM

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Santa Maria Police Department arrested two men in connection with a skimming device discovered on an automated teller machine (ATM) near Broadway and Main Street on Monday.

On Sunday, Oct. 8, a member of the public discovered a skimming device on the exterior of an ATM and informed Santa Maria Police Department who opened an investigation relay the law enforcement agency.

According to Santa Maria Police Department, officers on an unrelated call observed two men acting suspiciously near the ATM where a skimming device had been located the previous day.

Officers made contact with the two men, later identified as a 31-year-old and a 29-year-old and both residents of Los Angeles, as they were leaving the area detail Santa Maria Police Department.

Santa Maria Police Department details that a search of the vehicle the men were in revealed several thousand dollars in cash, more than 100 reloadable gift/debit cards, and suspected ATM burglary tools.

Both men were arrested and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on felony theft and fraud charges relay Santa Maria Police Department.

The Santa Maria Police Department Detective Bureau's Property Crimes Unit is working alongside other law enforcement agencies as it is believed these two men may be connected to similar crimes in other jurisdictions.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Detective Servin at 805-928-3781 ext. 1367.

If you find anything suspicious at an ATM or card reader, such as an external point-of-sale device, you can report your suspicions to the Santa Maria Police non-emergency line at 805-928-3781 ext. 2277.