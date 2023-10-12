One man arrested following high-speed chase in a stolen car near Nipomo on Wednesday

NIPOMO, Calif. – A Lompoc man was arrested after a high-speed chase with California Highway Patrol (CHP) in a stolen Kia Rio ended in a soft dirt berm on Wednesday.

CHP Officer Larson was travelling on Broadway near Taylor and recognized a white Kia Rio as a stolen vehicle detailed CHP.

After Officer Larson confirmed the Kia was stolen, he activated his emergency lights, and the driver failed to yield and a pursuit ensued relay CHP.

According to CHP, the pursuit took place on Highway 101 northbound from Broadway, exited at Willow, alongside the western portions of Nipomo, and southbound on Division.

The driver sped at speeds between 70 to 90 mph and ran multiple stop signs during the chase detail CHP.

During the pursuit, the vehicle's passengers made a call to 9-1-1, identified himself and the driver, and relayed that the driver was attempting to check on his mother in Lompoc detail CHP.

CHP relay that while heading southbound on Division, the driver turned down a dirt road and the vehicle was disabled when it traveled over a soft dirt berm.

CHP details that officers arrested the driver, cleared him medically at Marian Medical Center, and then booked him into North County Jail.

The passenger was identified and released a the scene and Lompoc Police Department was requested to verify the welfare of the driver's mom relay CHP.