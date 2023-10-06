Skip to Content
Vandenberg Space Force Base to host Falcon 9 launch early Monday morning, October 9

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. – SpaceX has selected Monday, Oct. 9 at 12:23 a.m. for a Falcon 9 launch carrying 21 Starlink Satellites destined for low-Earth orbit.

The launch is scheduled to take off from Space Launch Complex 4 East at Vandenberg Space Force Base and there are four backup launch windows starting at 1:14 a.m. until 3:46 a.m.

This is the 14th mission for the Falcon 9 booster scheduled for this launch. Previous missions include: Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich, DART, Transporter-7, Iridium OneWeb, SDA-0B, and eight previous Starlink missions.

After stage separation, the first stage booster will return to land on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship awaiting in the Pacific Ocean.

A live broadcast of the launch will be available here.

