Lompoc hosts a trove of fantastic attractions for the whole family

LOMPOC, Calif. – Looking for an unconventional activity or need to wow that eccentric family member? You might find your solution at one of these attractions right here on the Central Coast.

Lompoc hosts a wide variety of unique and quirky opportunities without spending big on travel.

Want to explore a real shipwreck?

The Sybil Marston crashed into the rocks near Surf Beach and sank into a watery grave during a storm in 1909.

During certain winter periods, the exposed remains of the shipwreck await exploration from all those who dare.

The wreckage becomes visible from the water's surface throughout the winter season under the right tide conditions. Just travel about a mile down from the beach access point to catch a glimpse of the ghostly scene or just enjoy Surf Beach!

Want to check out beautiful murals animating seemingly ordinary city streets?

The Lompoc outdoor mural gallery might just be your attraction! Vibrant depictions of everything from historic events to whimsical anthropomorphized animals playing music are sprinkled at various spots in the city and are detailed in the image below.

Want to explore the cosmos but from the comfort of the oxygen-rich and safely pressurized surface of our planet?

Then check out all 17 caches of the Joint Polar Satellite System's JPSS-2 Satellite-themed GeoTour hidden around Lompoc!

The JPSS-2 was launched from our local spaceport, Vandenberg Space Force Base. The satellite is busy providing critical weather information and monitoring changes in the climate while circling the Earth pole to pole crossing the equator 14 times a day-creating a full global analysis twice a day.

Luckily, you won't have to travel as much as the JPSS-2 to find those Geocaches! Click here to get all the information you need to start exploring our globe in Lompoc.

Want to time travel to the early twentieth century?

Check out the storefront display at the Lompoc Museum which also features art, photography, and traveling exhibits. The Lompoc Museum is located at 200 South H Street and is open Thursday through Friday, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Ready to be rattled by bone-chilling tales at a historic site?

Come check out the legends and aura of the La Purisima Mission, the most extensively restored mission in California as well as the nearly 2,000-acre park with 25 miles of trails, open seven days a week relay the City of Lompoc.

Want to visit with some Mediterranean transplants that have found a home in Lompoc?

Check out the distinctive Italian Stone Pines (Pinus pinea) with their umbrella-like canopies and fascinating asymmetrical growth. Bellissimo!

Want even more cool attractions for the whole family? Check out the full Explore Lompoc website!