Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Two people transported with moderate injuries following rollover crash Tuesday morning

Santa Barbara County Fire Department
By
today at 11:05 am
Published 11:12 am

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Santa Barbara County Fire Department extracted two adults with moderate injuries after a vehicle rollover near Highway 101 and Santa Maria Way Tuesday morning.

The two adults, a male driver and a female passenger, both were transported to Marian Medical Center for the moderate injuries they sustained during the incident detail Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

According to Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the investigation into this incident is ongoing.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
highway 101
KEYT
Roadway Safety
rollover crash
Santa Barbara
SANTA MARIA
traffic

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content