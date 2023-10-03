Two people transported with moderate injuries following rollover crash Tuesday morning
SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Santa Barbara County Fire Department extracted two adults with moderate injuries after a vehicle rollover near Highway 101 and Santa Maria Way Tuesday morning.
The two adults, a male driver and a female passenger, both were transported to Marian Medical Center for the moderate injuries they sustained during the incident detail Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
According to Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the investigation into this incident is ongoing.