School bus and two other vehicles involved in Thursday morning traffic collision

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Two vehicles and a Santa Maria Joint Union High School District (SMJUHS) bus were involved in a traffic accident at the intersection of Betteravia Road and Rayville Lane Thursday morning. One student had a minor shoulder injury and was transported to the hospital for treatment.

According to SMJUHSD, the bus was transporting eight students from Tanglewood to Santa Maria High School and after the collision, a second SMJUHSD bus picked the remaining students up and took them to school.

The call of the collision came in around 7:32 a.m. and California Highway Patrol (CHP) detail that after an initial investigation, it appears that a sedan collided with a car turning left onto Betteravia Road and caused the turning car to strike the front of the school bus.

CHP relay that there were two adults and two children in the car that hit the bus and that they all may self-transport to an area hospital to be evaluated.