Dignity Health in need of public’s help identifying man hospitalized in Santa Maria area

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Dignity Health is asking the public to help identify the 72-year-old man photographed above, saying he can not be released until a next of kin is identified.

Health officials said emergency services picked up the man on Aug. 31 from an industrial area outside of Santa Maria, and that he has been in the hospital since.

"He was confused, only oriented to self and could not provide any other corroborated information on where he lives or who may know him," said Dignity Health. "We need the public’s help in finding family members or friends that would be able to positively identify the individual and provide additional information on his health needs."

Dignity Health said the man claims to be from Iguala Guerrero, Mexico. "We are not concerned with the legal status of this individual, nor of those who come forward to provide any information," said officials.

The organization released the following information about the man, in hopes of finding someone to help identify him:

Sex: Male

Race/Ethnicity: Hispanic

Date of Birth: 1/27/51

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Grey

Height: 60 inches

Weight: 61.2 kg

Other descriptive information: no visible scars or tattoos

Please contact 805-332-8640 or 805-440-4483 if you have any information to assist in determining the details of this person's situation.