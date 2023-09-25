Three arrested after short car chase Friday in connection with Orcutt Domino’s robbery

ORCUTT, Calif. – Two men and a woman were arrested in connection to a robbery at a Domino's Pizza after a short car chase on Friday.

On Sep. 22, Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies detail they responded to the scene of a reported armed robbery at the Domino's Pizza in the 3400 block of Orcutt Road that had just occurred.

The two people that entered the business were described as males wearing ski masks and armed with handguns and that they had fled the scene in a white Toyota Camry before deputies arrived relay Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, deputies stopped a vehicle matching the provided description and, after an attempted traffic stop, the vehicle fled the scene and crashed into a bystander vehicle on Bradley at Lakeview.

The sole occupant of the bystander vehicle had minor injuries after the collision relay Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

The driver, a 29-year-old female from Santa Maria, and the two passengers, a 23-year-old and a 27-year-old both from Bakersfield were treated for injuries from the collision before being arrested at the scene detail Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

All three are being held on $500,000 bail and were booked for felony robbery, felony conspiracy, misdemeanor brandishing a replica firearm, felony possession of stolen property, felony criminal threats, felony kidnapping, felony burglary, misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and felony false imprisonment; the driver was also booked on a felony evading arrest causing serious injuries relay Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

According to Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, during their investigation, deputies learned the these same people were involved in a similar robbery at the Arroyo Grande Domino's Pizza earlier Friday night.