Two teens arrested in connection with Wednesday night carjacking, third assailant remains at large

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Santa Maria Police Department arrested two juveniles and are looking for a third person in connection with a carjacking Wednesday night.

Santa Maria Police detail that officers responded to a reported carjacking in the 900 block of W. Cook St.

An investigation revealed that three people threatened the owner of the car with a blunt object and then assaulted him with the object relay Santa Maria Police Department.

According to Santa Maria Police, the vehicle associated with the three assailants was spotted 20 minutes after the investigation and a high-speed chase took place through a residential area, but was called off for public safety purposes.

Later that night, the vehicle from the chase was spotted abandoned around Blosser/Stowell and Santa Maria Police searched that area and located two of the suspected carjackers detail Santa Maria Police.

The two males, a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old, were taken into custody and booked into the Santa Barbara County Juvenile Hall and charged with carjacking relay Santa Maria Police Department.

According to Santa Maria Police, the investigation is ongoing regarding the identity and location of the third suspected carjacker. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Santa Maria Police Department at 805-928-3781 ext. 2277.