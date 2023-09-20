Deputies investigate fatal hit-and-run east of Goleta that left one dead

GOLETA, Calif. – A man was declared dead at the scene of a vehicle and pedestrian collision in the area of Stork Road and Santa Felicia near Goleta and Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies are currently investigating.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office describes the incident as a hit-and-run and have located a suspect detail Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

According to Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, one lane of southbound Storke Road, from Bollay to Santa Felicia, is closed as part of the investigation.

Deputies are investigating a fatal hit and run on Storke Road between Bollay and Santa Felicia. One lane will be closed for the investigation- please consider an alternate route. Suspect has been located. pic.twitter.com/MwLiIrQnrS — PIO Raquel Zick (@SBSOPIO) September 20, 2023

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies and Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to the initial incident and, despite a Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputy performing CPR on the injured adult man, fire medics declared him dead on the scene due to his injuries.