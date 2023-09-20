Skip to Content
Deputies investigate fatal hit-and-run east of Goleta that left one dead

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
By
today at 3:47 pm
Published 4:00 pm

GOLETA, Calif. – A man was declared dead at the scene of a vehicle and pedestrian collision in the area of Stork Road and Santa Felicia near Goleta and Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies are currently investigating.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office describes the incident as a hit-and-run and have located a suspect detail Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

According to Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, one lane of southbound Storke Road, from Bollay to Santa Felicia, is closed as part of the investigation.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies and Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to the initial incident and, despite a Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputy performing CPR on the injured adult man, fire medics declared him dead on the scene due to his injuries.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

