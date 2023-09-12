Skip to Content
Body of man removed from outside of Lompoc Valley Medical Center

KEYT
By
Published 4:49 pm

LOMPOC, Calif. – Lompoc Valley Medical Center (LVMC) has addressed community concerns as well as questions from your News Channel about a man who died outside of the hospital and remained just outside of the medical facility for multiple days.

"I would like to provide some clarification for those who are appropriately concerned about the homeless gentleman who passed away outside of Lompoc Valley Medical Center. He received Emergency Department treatment at LVMC on August 25. He had serious medical issues that required further diagnosis and further treatment. (Due to HIPAA regulations, I cannot provide detail about the nature of his medical condition.) He was offered the needed treatment, and Emergency Department medical providers strongly encouraged him to receive this treatment from LVMC. Nothwithstanding the encouragement, the patient refused all treatment. Hospitals are not legally permitted to force treatment on patients without their consent. The patient left the Emergency Department 'against medical advice.' In addition, the patient declined offers from LVMC staff to establish housing or shelter, and declined offers to connect him with other community resources."

Steve Popkin, Chief Executive Officer of Lompoc Valley Medical Center

Your News Channel reached out specifically about the days after the man denied medical aid to which Popkin explained, "An employee noticed him laying on the grounds on 8/27, then informed management, and the authorities were immediately contacted. It is unclear how long he had been there."

Popkin then mentioned that there were details about the man's medical condition that would provide context if HIPAA regulations did not prohibit him from sharing that information.

According to Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, the identification of the man is still being withheld pending notification of his next of kin and an upcoming Coroner's Report officially detailing the man's cause and manner of death is expected in a few weeks.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

