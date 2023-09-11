Santa Maria Joint Union High School District opens three Wellness Centers for students

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The Santa Maria Joint Union High School District (SMJUHSD) opened three new Wellness Centers at Pioneer Valley High, Righetti High, and San Maria High on Thursday.

The District has increased its counseling and mental health staffing to support students and these on-site centers are intended to offer students a place to seek help, either from a counselor or to use the space itself to decompress detail SMJUHSD.

According to SMJUHSD, each center is staffed by a School Counselor and a Crisis Intervention Consultant and will be open before and after school.

The rooms feature comfortable furniture, air diffusers, and a wide range of literature that promotes mental wellness relay SMJUHSD.

“We are excited that the centers opened to meet the mental health needs of our students,’’ said

SMJUHSD Director Wellness Services Jose Pereyra. “Taking care of student mental health needs will

have a positive impact on academic performance. Each location will also refer students/families to

various agencies as needed and will provide group counseling services.’’