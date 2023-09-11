Skip to Content
Falcon 9 launch scheduled for late Monday night

today at 2:52 pm
Published 3:13 pm

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. – SpaceX has set a launch window for the night of Monday, Sep. 11 at 11:57 p.m. from Vandenberg Space Force Base for a Falcon 9 rocket carrying 21 Starlink satellites destined for low earth orbit.

SpaceX also targeted four backup launch windows starting Tuesday, Sep. 12 from 12:48 a.m. to 3:20 a.m. with five additional backup windows on Wednesday, Sep. 13 from 12:26 a.m. to 3:49 a.m.

This will be the 11th flight for the first stage booster which previously supported the following missions: NROL-87, NROL-85, SARah-1, SWOT, Transporter-8, and five Starlink missions.

Following stage separation, the first stage booster will return to land on the Of Course I Still Love You drone ship awaiting in the Pacific Ocean.

A live webcast of this mission will begin five minutes before liftoff and can be found here.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12.

