Santa Barbara County Fair hosts theme and art contest

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Valley Art Gallery and the Santa Maria Fairpark have partnered up to host a theme contest for the 2024 Santa Barbara County Fair.

The contest lasts throughout the month of September, ending at 5 p.m. on September 30.

A Division Finalist will be selected from the following four divisions: Adult Division (ages 19+); Senior Youth (ages 15-18); Junior Youth (ages 14-10) Children (ages 9-5).

Each Division Finalist will receive a $100 Gift Card to Michaels and go on to the Grand Prize selection. The Grand Prize winner receives a $300 Gift Card to Michael’s plus four season passes for the 2024 Santa Barbara County Fair.

Contestants should submit their fair theme idea and original art depicting their concept to the Santa Maria Fairpark. Submissions can either be emailed to pr@santamariafairpark.com, mailed, or personally delivered to the Santa Maria Fairpark address.

All entries must include:

A fair theme with an original concept– avoid using previous fair themes.

Original artwork depicting your concept No smaller than 8.5x11" and no larger than 11x17" Portrait orientation 2-dimensional artwork may be sketched, painted, or digital

Entrant's information Name Mailing address Phone number Email address Age



The winners will be announced on Friday, October 13, 2023. The 2024 Santa Barbara County Fair will take place July 10-14 at the Santa Maria Fairpark.

For more information on the fair and contest, visit the Santa Maria Fairpark website.