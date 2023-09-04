Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Crews responded to roadside fire off Harris Grade Road after motorcycle collision

Santa Barbara County Fire Department
By
today at 6:29 pm
Published 6:37 pm

MISSION HILLS, Calif. – Santa Barbara County Fire Department is responding to a vegetation fire after a motorcycle-involved collision at Rucker Road and Harris Grade Road north of Mission Hills and east of Vandenberg Village. The motorcyclist was transported to Cottage Hospital with major injuries.

According to Santa Barbara County Fire Department, forward progress of the flames was stopped around 6:08 p.m.

The fire is in the same location as a traffic incident just prior that involved a motorcycle detail California Highway Patrol (CHP) incident page.

This is an ongoing emergency response and more details will be added to this article as it becomes available.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
CHP
KEYT
Santa Barbara
santa barbara county fire department
traffic collision
vegetation fire

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content