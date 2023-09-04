Crews responded to roadside fire off Harris Grade Road after motorcycle collision

MISSION HILLS, Calif. – Santa Barbara County Fire Department is responding to a vegetation fire after a motorcycle-involved collision at Rucker Road and Harris Grade Road north of Mission Hills and east of Vandenberg Village. The motorcyclist was transported to Cottage Hospital with major injuries.

According to Santa Barbara County Fire Department, forward progress of the flames was stopped around 6:08 p.m.

Motorcycle accident with vegetation fire: Rucker Rd. & Harris Grade, Vandenberg Village. Rider with major injuries transported by ambulance with SBC Fire Ambulance to LMP Airport/ transported to Cottage Hospital via SBC ASU Copt 3. Veg. Fire forward progress stopped. CT 6:08pm — Scott Safechuck (@SBCFireInfo) September 5, 2023

The fire is in the same location as a traffic incident just prior that involved a motorcycle detail California Highway Patrol (CHP) incident page.

This is an ongoing emergency response and more details will be added to this article as it becomes available.