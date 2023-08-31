Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria is recognized as one of the “Best” hospitals in the Country

SANTA MARIA, Calif.-- Dignity Health’s Marian Regional Medical Center has been named by U.S. News & World Report on its 2023-2024 list one of the Best Hospitals.

It was awarded as a high performing hospital for heart failure, knee replacement, and stroke.

“It's really recognition of what a great hospital Marian is. It truly shows the efforts we made over the last few years to really excel in all areas of care and to provide a quality hospital to our community," said CEO and President of Marian Regional Medical Center, Sue Andersen.

U.S. News & World Report evaluated more than 4,500 hospitals across 15 specialties and 21 procedures and conditions.

Hospitals awarded a “Best” designation excelled at factors such as clinical outcomes, level of nursing care and patient experience.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Chuck Merrill says this recognition is an extension of the quality team and physicians at the medical center.

“We are able to recruit some really high quality doctors from all over the country. We have people from great medical schools like Stanford, Northwestern, Harvard, all over the United States," said Dr. Chuck Merrill.

For the Central Coast community this means there is a top 250 Hospital in our backyards.