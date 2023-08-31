Skip to Content
Fire crews extinguish two-story residence fire in Lompoc Wednesday evening

Lompoc Fire Department
LOMPOC, Calif. – Lompoc Fire Department responded to a fire at a two-story single-family home in the 400 block of Hawthorne St. late Wednesday night. Responders limited the fire damage to the second story and all occupants of the home safely exited the residence with no injuries.

Lompoc Fire Department responders arrived at the scene around to discover heavy fire conditions at the residence and the first engine successfully extinguished the flames and limited the fire damage to the second-story detail Lompoc Fire Department.

According to Lompoc Fire Department, a thorough fire investigation is under way to determine the cause and origin of the fire.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

