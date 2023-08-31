Fire crews stop forward progress of vegetation fire off Highway 101 north of Buellton

BUELLTON, Calif. – Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to a vegetation fire off Highway 101 north of Buellton and just south of the interchange with Highway 154.

According to Santa Barbara County Fire Department, forward progress on the fire has been stopped around 3:41 p.m. and air tankers originally called as part of the response have been called off.

Vegetation Fire (#RanchIncident): Fire Forward progress stopped & contained @ 3:41pm. Air tankers released. SBC Fire to remain on scene for mop-up. Please use caution when driving through the area. — Scott Safechuck (@SBCFireInfo) August 31, 2023

The fire's forward progress after burning two acres and originally had a moderate rate of spread detailed Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The vegetation fire was initially reported around 3:08 p.m.

This is an evolving emergency response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.