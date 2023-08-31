Skip to Content
Fire crews stop forward progress of vegetation fire off Highway 101 north of Buellton

Santa Barbara County Fire Department
today at 3:28 pm
BUELLTON, Calif. – Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to a vegetation fire off Highway 101 north of Buellton and just south of the interchange with Highway 154.

According to Santa Barbara County Fire Department, forward progress on the fire has been stopped around 3:41 p.m. and air tankers originally called as part of the response have been called off.

The fire's forward progress after burning two acres and originally had a moderate rate of spread detailed Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The vegetation fire was initially reported around 3:08 p.m.

This is an evolving emergency response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

