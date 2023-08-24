Skip to Content
Santa Maria High School Agriculture department hosts annual breakfast event

Santa Maria Joint Union
today at 12:22 pm
SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Kicking off the school year, Santa Maria High School hosts their annual Ranch Breakfast.

Omelets, pancakes, breakfast burritos, fresh fruit, and more are offered from the school's agriculture department.

"Ever since I was a freshman, this day has always been my favorite. I enjoyed seeing all the smiles and making sure all the staff had a great start to their day."

Karla Vargas, student

Friday's event welcomed hundreds of staff members and district office employees as well as more than 50 students preparing the food.

Avery Elowitt

