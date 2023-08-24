Skip to Content
Fire crews stop forward progress on three spot fires clustered east of Orcutt Thursday afternoon

ORCUTT, Calif. – Santa Barbara County Fire Department is responding to a series of three 100-foot roadside spot fires near the intersection of East Clark Avenue and Dominion Road east of Orcutt.

According to Santa Barbara County Fire Department, forward progress on all three fires has been stopped as of 2:45 p.m. and all aircraft and bulldozers initially requested have been cancelled.

This is an ongoing fire response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.

