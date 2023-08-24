Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Discounted rides on SYVT for students

Santa Ynez Valley Transit
today at 11:13 am
Published 4:14 pm

SOLVANG, Calif. – Santa Ynez Valley Transit offers students with a valid student ID discounted rides.

For $10, the Student Punch Pass provides students with ten one-way rides on SYVT's fixed routes.

Student Punch Passes are available at the SYVT office in Solvang. To purchase a pass, SYVT needs the student's name and school.

Older students can pay the student fare upon boarding by showing their valid student ID, while younger students can simply tell the driver which school they attend to obtain the discount. Older students using the pass may be requested to show their student ID as they board the bus.

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
CALIFORNIA
KEYT
public transportation
santa ynez valley transit
solvang
student discount
student punch pass
students
syvt
transit
transportation

Avery Elowitt

