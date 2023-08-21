Two women injured following Monday rollover on Highway 1

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to a single-vehicle rollover off Highway 1 northbound, north of Firefighter Road that resulted in moderate to minor injuries for the two female occupants Monday afternoon.

According to Santa Barbara County Fire Department, both women were transported to Marian Medical Center via ambulance and that one of those women required extensive extrication.

Units remain on the scene, but according to Caltrans District 5, the northbound lanes impacted by the accident have now been cleared for travel.