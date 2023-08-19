UPDATE: Vegetation Fire burns 5,500 acres in New Cuyama

NEW CUYAMA, Calif. — A vegetation fire has burned 5,500 acres in New Cuyama since Saturday afternoon, according to Santa Barbara County Fire.

SB County Fire diverted their resources over to New Cuyama after brush fire was contained in Lompoc at approximately 1:21 p.m.

According to Safechuck, evacuation orders are being placed from Aliso Canyon Road to Cotton Canyon Road.

Safechuck says, six Air Support Unit supplying with tanks are responding to the brush fire.

The California Highway Patrol has closed Highway 166 and is diverting traffic to Highway 101.

California Senator Monique Limon, who represents Ventura County and Santa Barbara County 19th District said in a tweet, "I am continuing to monitor the progress of the vegetation fire in New Cuyama and will keep you all updated as we learn more."

This is a developing story and this article will be updated as more information comes in.