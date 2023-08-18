Falcon 9 launch window selected for night of Monday, August 21

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. – SpaceX has selected a new launch window for a Falcon 9 launch carrying 21 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit for Monday, Aug. 21 at 11:04 p.m.

Liftoff is scheduled from Space Launch Complex 4E at Vandenberg Space Force Base with four additional launch windows designated from 11:54 p.m. until 2:26 a.m. of Aug. 22.

Four more backup launch windows have been designated from Tuesday, Aug. 22 starting at 10:42 p.m. until 2:05 a.m. on Aug. 23.

This will be the 15th flight for the reusable first-stage Falcon 9 booster which has previously launched Crew-1, Crew-2, SXM-8, CRS-23, IXPE, Transporter-4, Transporter-5, Globalstar FM15, ISI EROS C-3, and five Starlink missions.

After stage separation, the payload will continue into low-Earth orbit and the first stage will return from its 15th mission to land on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship awaiting in the Pacific Ocean.

A live webcast of the launch will begin five minutes prior to liftoff and can be found here.