Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Falcon 9 launch window selected for night of Monday, August 21

KEYT
By
today at 1:42 pm
Published 1:55 pm

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. – SpaceX has selected a new launch window for a Falcon 9 launch carrying 21 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit for Monday, Aug. 21 at 11:04 p.m.

Liftoff is scheduled from Space Launch Complex 4E at Vandenberg Space Force Base with four additional launch windows designated from 11:54 p.m. until 2:26 a.m. of Aug. 22.

Four more backup launch windows have been designated from Tuesday, Aug. 22 starting at 10:42 p.m. until 2:05 a.m. on Aug. 23.

This will be the 15th flight for the reusable first-stage Falcon 9 booster which has previously launched Crew-1Crew-2SXM-8CRS-23IXPETransporter-4Transporter-5Globalstar FM15ISI EROS C-3, and five Starlink missions.

After stage separation, the payload will continue into low-Earth orbit and the first stage will return from its 15th mission to land on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship awaiting in the Pacific Ocean.

A live webcast of the launch will begin five minutes prior to liftoff and can be found here.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
community events
Falcon 9 launch
KEYT
Santa Barbara
spaceport
Starlink satellites
Vandenberg space force base

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content