Falcon 9 launch from Vandenberg SFB scheduled early Thursday morning

By
New
today at 4:31 pm
Published 4:54 pm

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. – SpaceX has selected a launch window of 12:01 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 17 for the launch of a Falcon 9 rocket carrying 21 Starlink satellites destined for low-Earth orbit.

The launch will liftoff from Space Launch Complex 4E at Vandenberg Space Force Base.

Four backup launch windows have been announced starting at 12:51 a.m. until 3:23 a.m.

An additional pair of backup windows have been set for Friday, Aug. 18 at 12:30 a.m. and 1:20 a.m.

This reusable Falcon 9 booster has previously launched Crew-1, Crew-2, SXM-8, CRS-23, IXPE, Transporter-4, Transporter-5, Globalstar FM15, ISI EROS C-3, and five Starlink missions.

Following the launch and first stage separation, the booster will return to land on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship awaiting in the Pacific Ocean.

You can watch a live webcast of the launch which will begin five minutes before launch here.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

