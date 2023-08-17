SpaceX scrubs scheduled launch due to approaching Hurricane Hilary

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. – Despite the multiple launch options provided for a Falcon 9 launch of 21 Starlink satellites, all of those options have been scrubbed ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Hilary.

According to SpaceX, the next launch opportunity for the launch is no earlier than Monday, Aug. 21.

Although Hurricane Hilary is expected to be downgraded to a tropical storm when it makes landfall, its impact on recovery efforts in the Pacific by the Of Course I Still Love You droneship was noted by SpaceX in their press release on the launch cancellation.