Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

SpaceX scrubs scheduled launch due to approaching Hurricane Hilary

KEYT
By
today at 4:46 pm
Published 4:56 pm

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. – Despite the multiple launch options provided for a Falcon 9 launch of 21 Starlink satellites, all of those options have been scrubbed ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Hilary.

According to SpaceX, the next launch opportunity for the launch is no earlier than Monday, Aug. 21.

Although Hurricane Hilary is expected to be downgraded to a tropical storm when it makes landfall, its impact on recovery efforts in the Pacific by the Of Course I Still Love You droneship was noted by SpaceX in their press release on the launch cancellation.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
KEYT
rocket launch
safety
Santa Barbara
Vandenberg space force base

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content