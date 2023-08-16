Crews responding to 1/4 acre grass fire off Black Road in Casmalia, north of Vandenberg

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Crews are currently responding to a vegetation fire reported off of Black Road in Casmalia, north of Vandenberg Space Force Base according to Santa Barbara County Fire.

The fire is currently burning about a 1/4 acre of grass, and at least two units are on the scene with 12 either dispatched or en route, according to county fire.

This fire was first reported at 6:27 p.m. on Wednesday evening where Black Rd and Associated Rd intersect in Casmalia.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as updates come into the newsroom.