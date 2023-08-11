Skip to Content
Fire crews responding to vegetation fire off Highway 166 in Los Padres National Forest

August 11, 2023 5:10 pm
Published 6:50 pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Fire crews from multiple agencies are responding to a vegetation fire off Highway 166 in the northern reaches of Santa Barbara County within the Los Padres National Forest.

According to Los Padres National Forest, the fire has a moderate rate of spread and is currently at 96 acres.

In addition to Forestry crews, the Bureau of Land Management as well as Santa Barbara County Fire and San Luis Obispo County Fire departments alongside Vandenberg-based hotshots and air tankers are working together to contain the fire detail Los Padres National Forest.

More information will be added to this article as it becomes available.

