Rollover crash on Highway 166 near Gifford Rancho Road Monday morning

Santa Barbara County Fire Department
today at 11:44 am
CUYAMA, Calif. – Santa Barbara County Fire Department is responding to a vehicle rollover on Highway 166 about 30 miles west of New Cuyama.

According to Santa Barbara County Fire Department, there were two people in need of medical aid. One adult male was transported for major injuries via helicopter to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and an ambulance transported a female patient with minor injuries to Marion Medical Center.

According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) incident page, a dark grey vehicle rolled over and was resting on its roof on the right hand side when responders initially arrived on the scene.

This is an evolving response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

