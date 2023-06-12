Alamo Pintado Creek Pedestrian Bridge scheduled for demolition on Tuesday June 13

LOS OLIVOS, Calif. – Demolition work will begin Tuesday, Jun. 13 on the project to replace the Alamo Pintado Creek Pedestrian Bridge alongside Highway 154.

The project is scheduled to continue through Friday Jun. 16 with construction window set for 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The bridge will remain closed for all uses during construction.

A bridge in the area was originally constructed in 1912 and the Alamo Pintado Creek Pedestrian bridge scheduled for Tuesday's demolition was constructed in 1971, about 40 feet upstream of the original.

The project will build a new bridge using salvaged stone bridge rails and will remove a retaining wall next to the bridge and install new planted rock slope protection in its place.

The contractor for the $3.9 million project is M. C. M. Construction Inc. of North Highlands, Ca.

The project is expected to be finished by summer of 2025.