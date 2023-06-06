Santa Maria Police officer uses Naloxone to help man possibly overdosing on fentanyl

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Santa Maria Police officers administered Naloxone to a man experiencing symptoms of a possible fentanyl overdose Tuesday afternoon. That man regained consciousness and was transported to a local hospital for further medical treatment.

Santa Maria Police Department (SMPD) officers were called to a residence in the 1100 block of South Russell for a possible overdose.

According to SMPD, arriving officers discovered an adult man with "a severely altered level of consciousness, having difficulty breathing, and displaying symptoms of a possible fentanyl overdose."

An officer administered Naloxone and the man regained consciousness before being transported to a local hospital for medical treatment detail SMPD.

SMPD began its Naloxone program approximately two weeks ago and the officer that administered the Naloxone Tuesday afternoon received their dose the day before reveal SMPD.