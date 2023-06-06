Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Santa Maria Police officer uses Naloxone to help man possibly overdosing on fentanyl

Patricia Martellott I KEYT
By
today at 2:00 pm
Published 2:24 pm

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Santa Maria Police officers administered Naloxone to a man experiencing symptoms of a possible fentanyl overdose Tuesday afternoon. That man regained consciousness and was transported to a local hospital for further medical treatment.

Santa Maria Police Department (SMPD) officers were called to a residence in the 1100 block of South Russell for a possible overdose.

According to SMPD, arriving officers discovered an adult man with "a severely altered level of consciousness, having difficulty breathing, and displaying symptoms of a possible fentanyl overdose."

An officer administered Naloxone and the man regained consciousness before being transported to a local hospital for medical treatment detail SMPD.

SMPD began its Naloxone program approximately two weeks ago and the officer that administered the Naloxone Tuesday afternoon received their dose the day before reveal SMPD.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
community
fentanyl
health
KEYT
naloxone
safety
Santa Barbara
SANTA MARIA
santa maria police department

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content