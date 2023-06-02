Police investigate Santa Maria shooting, one boy injured

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Police are investigating a shooting that left one juvenile boy injured near the Sears building on E. Main Street, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

The department said it responded to calls of a shooting around 7:05 p.m. Thursday, and arrived to the scene to find evidence confirming that a shooting took place.

Officers found and transported the boy suffering from gunshot wounds to a hospital, and he is now in stable condition, according to SMPD.

The SMPD Detective Bureau said it responded and took over the investigation. Investigators are actively investigating this incident and believe it to be gang related.

The department said it hasn't made any arrests so far, and encourages anyone who was in the area during this shooting, and/or anyone else with related information to contact Detective Hesch at 805-928-3781 ext. 1349.

SMPD said those who wish to remain anonymous may still contact Detective Hesch or the SMPD Communications Center at 805-928-3781 ext. 2277.