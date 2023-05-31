Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Santa Maria Elks Rodeo announces parade route road closures and parking restrictions

80th Annual Santa Maria Elks Rodeo and Parade
By
today at 3:58 pm
Published 4:11 pm

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The 80th Annual Santa Maria Elks Rodeo Parade on Saturday, Jun. 3 of this year brings excitement, tourism, as well as road closures and parking restrictions.

The parade route closures along Broadway, Highway 135, will begin between 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and run from Mill Street to Enos Drive.

After 7:30 a.m., no parking will be allowed on the parade route on Broadway between Fesler Street and Enos Drive.

All cars parked in that designated zone after 7:30 a.m. will be towed at the owner's expense.

Broadway will reopen after the parade, expected to be around noon on July 3.

Parade entries are required to be in place by 8 a.m. and the parade will begin at 10 a.m. at Broadway and head south from there.

For parade spectators coming off Highway 101, you are advised to exit at Stowell Road if you wish to view the parade from the Stowell Shopping Center area or vicinity. If you wish to view the parade near City Hall, you are advised to exit Highway 101 using the Main Street exit.

For more information, visit the Elks Rodeo Parade website here or call the City of Santa Maria at 805-925-0951 ext. 2372.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
KEYT
parking restrictions
Santa Barbara
SANTA MARIA
Santa Maria Elks Rodeo and Parade
traffic control

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content