Santa Maria Elks Rodeo announces parade route road closures and parking restrictions

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The 80th Annual Santa Maria Elks Rodeo Parade on Saturday, Jun. 3 of this year brings excitement, tourism, as well as road closures and parking restrictions.

The parade route closures along Broadway, Highway 135, will begin between 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and run from Mill Street to Enos Drive.

After 7:30 a.m., no parking will be allowed on the parade route on Broadway between Fesler Street and Enos Drive.

All cars parked in that designated zone after 7:30 a.m. will be towed at the owner's expense.

Broadway will reopen after the parade, expected to be around noon on July 3.

Parade entries are required to be in place by 8 a.m. and the parade will begin at 10 a.m. at Broadway and head south from there.

For parade spectators coming off Highway 101, you are advised to exit at Stowell Road if you wish to view the parade from the Stowell Shopping Center area or vicinity. If you wish to view the parade near City Hall, you are advised to exit Highway 101 using the Main Street exit.

For more information, visit the Elks Rodeo Parade website here or call the City of Santa Maria at 805-925-0951 ext. 2372.