Lompoc Parks and Recreation opens registration for three community summer activities

LOMPOC, Calif. – Lompoc Parks and Recreation are offering three unique activities for those interested in adding to their summer plans.

Participation in all three community activities can be registered through Lompoc Parks and Recreation at 805-875-8100 or in-person at the Anderson Recreation Center on 125 West Walnut Avenue Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

An adult basketball league is open to everyone 16 and older with games held at the Lompoc Valley Middle School Gym on either Mondays or Wednesdays beginning Jun. 21.

Teams can have up to ten players on the roster and must provide their own uniforms with six inch numbers on the back of the jerseys. The deadline to register is Tuesday, Jun. 13.

A youth boxing fundamentals camp is now open for enrollment for interested students ages eight to 17. The camp will focus on basic boxing including footwork and basic punches as well as self-defense.

The boxing camp will be held from Tuesday, Jun. 20 through Friday, Jun. 23 form 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Anderson Recreation Center on 125 West Walnut Avenue.

Last, but certainly not least, is the new Princess Dance Camp for princesses age four through 12. The camp will teach basic dance steps and techniques and conclude with a finale performance for family and friends.

The dance camp will be held from Monday, Jun. 12 through Friday, Jun. 16 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Anderson Recreation Center on 125 West Walnut Avenue.