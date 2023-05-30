SpaceX announces Falcon 9 launch window for late Tuesday night

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. – SpaceX has announced a launch window for a Falcon 9 rocket carrying 52 Starlink satellites into low Earth orbit for Tuesday, May 30 at 11:02 p.m. from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

The back-up window for the launch is available on Wednesday, May 31 at 10:48 p.m.

Following first stage separation, the first-stage booster will return to land on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship awaiting in the Pacific Ocean.

This Falcon 9 booster has previously launched Crew-1, Crew-2, SXM-8, CRS-23, IXPE, Transporter-4, Transporter-5, Globalstar FM15, ISI EROS C-3, and four previous Starlink missions.

A live webcast of the launch can be found here and will begin around five minutes before launch.