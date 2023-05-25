Summer Reading Challenge starts on June 1 at Lompoc libraries

LOMPOC, Calif. – The Lompoc Public Library announced the return of the annual Summer Reading Challenge.

Starting on Jun. 1, the Library will launch Find Your Voice, a series of free activities for people of all ages through July.

Participants can earn prizes all summer long including a free book when they sign-up.

Summer Reading Challenge registration can be completed using the Beanstalk tracker mobile app, or at cityoflompoc.beanstalk.org or in-person at the Lompoc and Village Libraries.

Also back for the summer, is Lunch at the Library where meals will be provided for children and teens at the Library through a partnership with Lompoc Unified School District. Meals will be provided on the youth patio from Jun. 20 through Jul. 14, Monday to Friday, between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.

“Every year, we look forward to the Summer Reading Program and having fun with the community. Join us this year to Find Your Voice and help us reach our goal of reading for 100,000 minutes! The community is invited to visit our library web page to see our online schedule of activities, or stop by one of the libraries for a print copy,” said Lompoc Library Director Sarah Bleyl.

For more information, visit www.cityoflompoc.com/library or for more information about the Summer Reading Challenge call 805-875-8775.