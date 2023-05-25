One teen injured after drive-by shooting in Lompoc

LOMPOC, Calif. – On Wednesday, two juveniles were shot at from a vehicle while walking in the 900 block of North I Street around 4 p.m. One of those juveniles was hit, but has since been released after receiving medical care.

The 13-year-old was transported to a local hospital before he was later released details Lompoc Police Department.

The shooting is currently under investigaiton and anyone with information is asked to contact the Lompoc Police Department at 805-736-2341.