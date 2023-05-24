Pioneer Valley High School lifts lockdown after police find firearm in on-campus car

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Pioneer Valley High School conducted a lockdown on Wednesday as officers responded to a call reporting a firearm on campus, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

SMPD said the firearm was found in a car on campus, and has since been secured.

The high school lifted its lockdown at 11:26 a.m., after officers retrieved the weapon.

The department said two students were detained in connection to this incident.

PVHS administration said all students and staff are safe, and normal school activities have resumed.

SMPD said this is still an active investigation, and anyone with information is requested to contact the department at 805-928-3781 ext. 2278.