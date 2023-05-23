Skip to Content
Santa Maria releases its Summer Recreation Guide

City of Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The City of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department has released its Dummer Recreation Guide, a comprehensive guide of summer activities suitable for all ages.

To get your copy of the Summer Recreation Guide visit www.cityofsantamaria.org for guides in both English and Spanish.

The Recreation and Parks Department notes the Concerts in the Park Series and new free excursions through the SMORE program. For more information about these particular events and programs check out pages five and 20 of the guide.

While most programs and events are offered at low or no cost, financial assistance is available for registration fees and qualifying individuals and families throug the Recreation and Park Department's partnership with People for Leisure and Youth, Inc.

Questions? Feel free to call the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951 ext. 2260.

