Righetti High students win Best Filmmaking Award at Central Coast Film Society competition

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – A group of Righetti High School students won the Best Filmmaking Award for their original film "Just Another Teen Rom Com" at the 4th Annual Central Coast Film Society Film and Media Arts Competition on Sunday.

The contest featured students from Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, and Monterey counties.

"Just Another Teen Rom Com" was made by Righetti High's Isabella Sherfield, Colin Sherfield, Michaela Leedom, Brady Daniels, Saige Merrill, Haily Liles, and Susie Castellanos.

Students also had other work nominated for awards in multiple categories such as best film, photography, and screenplay.

“I'm very proud of my students. They have been doing fantastic work this year and I'm very happy to see them get recognition outside my classroom by a professional organization. It's not easy to get into this festival, many of my students submitted but only these students got in. Every year my students do great work and every year they get accepted to film festivals. They apply themselves, learn and grow throughout the year and it's a joy to see. I'm very fortunate to have such motivated, respectful, and fun students," said Righetti High School Teacher Jacob R. Gustafson.

The student film "Guns, Cards, and More Guns" was nominated for best film and was created by Asher Dedek, Cassidy Colli, Zephyr Delute, and Brandon Yazzie.

Sophia Laurel's "Spotlight" was nominated for photography and the student-written screenplay "It's Time To Drive" by Erolen Alvarez was nominated for best screenplay.