Santa Maria High School hosts Day of the Farm Worker today with free entertainment, free food, and free healthcare services

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- The Santa Maria Join Union High School District will host the Day of the Farm Worker today to honor agriculture workers on the Central Coast.

Community Health Centers organized the event, to bring many health care providers from across the Santa Maria Valley, legal resources, government resources and children resources.

The event gives attendees and opportunity to receive free health care screenings and information.

People can take advantage of COVID-19 vaccinations, oral health checks, blood pressure and glucose checks, and even speak with providers to get answers to health-related questions. Y

In addition to health screenings, the free Resource Fair will allow families to gather information on education, nutrition, and mental health.

People can also receive guidance on legal help and labor rights.

Casa Pacifica will give a presentation on ‘Coping Skills for Children & Parenting Tips”.

Educators of Color Club – Cal Poly, will present ‘What to Expect When Choosing a Career in Education’.

There will also be plenty of activities for kids throughout the day. Kids can enjoy games, coloring activities, face painting, free children’s books and other activities to keep them entertained and engaged throughout the day.

Everyone will enjoy music from DJ Jaime from Advanced Sound & Lighting.

There will also be free giveaways, raffle prizes, food distributions while supplies last.

The event will be held at the Santa Maria High School gym from 11 am to 4 pm.

Event parking is at no-cost in the school lots off of Thornburg Street.