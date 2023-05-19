Police arrest 35-year-old man for attempted murder in May 6 Santa Maria stabbing

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Police arrested a 35-year-old man in Arroyo Grande on Friday for attempted murder in connection to a May 6 stabbing in Santa Maria, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

SMPD said the man was wanted for an outstanding warrant in connection to the stabbing, which happened around 2:15 a.m. on May 3 in the 200 block of E. Tunnell.

The victim suffered several stab wounds, according to police.

SMPD asked the community to help search for the 35-year-old following this incident, and considered him to be armed and dangerous.

This case is under investigation as the man is held in the Santa Barbara County Jail, and the department asked that anyone with information contact Detective Hesch at (805) 928-3781 ext. 1349, or the SMPD Communications Center at (805) 928 -3781 ext. 2277.