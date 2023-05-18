Skip to Content
SpaceX selects early morning Friday launch window from Vandenberg

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. – SpaceX has announced a launch window for Friday, May 19 at 6:19 a.m. from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

A back-up launch window has been announced for Saturday, May 20 at 6:15 a.m.

The Falcon 9 launch will be sending its Iridium OneWeb Mission cargo into low-earth orbit before returning after stage separation to land on the 'Of Course I Still Love You' droneship awaiting in the Pacific Ocean.

This particular Falcon 9 booster has previously been used to launch the following missions: Sentinel-6 Michael Feilich, DART, Transporter-7, and seven Starlink missions.

A live webcast of the mission will begin 15 minutes before liftoff and can be found here.

